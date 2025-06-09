Harrogate Town 'making bid' to pull off coup with signing of ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday stalwart
With the exception of loan spells, the 34-year-old has spent the entirety of his career in Yorkshire.
A product of Leeds’ academy, Lees made 135 appearances for his boyhood club before departing for Sheffield Wednesday in 2014.
He became a mainstay of the Owls backline, amassing 274 appearances between 2014 and 2021. Huddersfield Town were the next to employ his services but recently released the defender after 155 outings.
However, it appears the centre-back’s tour of Yorkshire could continue with a move to League Two outfit Harrogate.
Lees linked with Harrogate
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Sulphurites have put together a record package in order to lure Lees to North Yorkshire.
He would arguably be a huge coup for the club, who have admirably stabilised in the fourth tier following their remarkable rise through the non-league pyramid.
Lees would add a wealth of experience to Simon Weaver’s squad and a stay in Yorkshire could well prove appealing to him.
Lees leads by example
As well as being a seasoned centre-back, Lees is a player with a superb reputation in Yorkshire footballing circles.
His character has been hailed everywhere he has been and his leadership qualities have proven useful for the clubs he has represented.
In February, his then-Huddersfield boss Michael Duff said: "There’s different types of leaders. Watching Leesy in training and warm-ups, he does everything perfectly and he is in the gym and never cuts corners. It’s another way of leading.
"Sometimes, he is easily criticised as people see the things he can’t do. What they don’t see is all the things he does.
"Is it a coincidence that we concede three goals at Northampton because Leesy is not in the team? He’s been really good; everyone knows he is quiet, unassuming and goes about his business.
"He has made three, four or five hundred appearances in the Championship and you don’t play at that level and the one he’s at now and his age without being a good professional.
"I had a conversation with a player this week and said ‘why do you think Leesy and Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) are still playing now?’. It’s because of the way they train.
"Sometimes, players just want to coast during the week and be good at the weekend all of a sudden. It doesn’t work like that.
"Leesy leads by example and if you are not doing it, he will tell you, which is what you want. But he will do it the right way.”
