Huddersfield Town have confirmed Sorba Thomas has completed a permanent move back to the Championship with Stoke City.

The 26-year-old arrived in West Yorkshire as something of an unknown quantity in 2021, having been plucked from non-league outfit Boreham Wood.

He made impressive strides at the John Smith’s Stadium, eventually becoming a key player for the Terriers.

Following the club’s relegation to League One last year, Thomas was loaned to Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

It appeared to mark the end of the winger’s time at Huddersfield, as the French club had an option to make his move a permanent one.

However, he has instead returned to England to join Stoke on a three-year deal.

Thomas makes Stoke move

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters said: “Sorba is a player we have admired for some time, and someone whose services are very much in demand, so we are delighted to welcome him as our first summer signing.

“To get the deal done early in the window is a real positive. It means he’s in the building, can settle quickly and will begin pre-season with us from day one.

“He’s got a strong physical profile, works tirelessly out of possession and technically he brings real quality, especially with his delivery into the box, which is a standout part of his game.

“James Rowberry [Stoke’s assistant manager] has worked with him closely in the Wales set-up, so we know exactly what he’ll bring on and off the pitch.

“At 26, with Championship and international experience behind him, we believe there’s more to come with us at Stoke City.”

Thomas was of interest to Hull City back in the winter window, but a mid-season switch did not materialise.

Lee Grant on Sorba Thomas switch

Regarding Thomas’ move to the Potters, Terriers boss Lee Grant said: “Stoke City have presented the club with a generous offer for Sorba’s services and the player has shown a desire to pursue that opportunity, so it’s a deal that works for all concerned. I wish him nothing but the best with his new side.

“We’ve spoken publicly about our desire to have our business concluded as early as possible in this transfer window ahead of an incredibly important summer and pre-season, and that’s as true for departures as it is incoming players. The earlier we can have our squad settled and defined, the better.

“Having this agreed early allows us greater flexibility and clarity in the transfer market as we look to continue our work rebuilding the squad and bringing top class talent to the club ahead of the new season.”

Thomas’ time at Huddersfield

Thomas racked up 125 appearances in Huddersfield colours, registering seven goals and 31 assists. He was talismanic at times for the Terriers but it was not all plain-sailing.

After finding himself out of favour under Mark Fotheringham, the wideman spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

He eventually returned to the Huddersfield fold for the following campaign, although could not save the club from the dreaded drop.

‘Misunderstood’ winger on the move

Following Thomas’ second loan exit last summer, Huddersfield’s since-sacked sporting director Mark Cartwright insisted the winger had been “misunderstood in the past”.

He said: “Sorba has been misunderstood in the past, there’s an idea of him that’s prevalent which isn’t a fair reflection of who he is.

“By giving him the opportunity to play in a top five league in the world abroad, he has the chance to explore a new challenge, to concentrate on his game and remind people of what he’s capable of on the pitch.

“Having signed a long-term deal with the club, he still has several years remaining on his contract with us.