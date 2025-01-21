Hull City 'in talks' over Huddersfield Town winger as Ruben Selles confirms interest
The 25-year-old is still contracted to the Terriers but was loaned to French side Nantes in the summer window.
As part of the loan agreement, Nantes hold an option to buy the Wales international. However, it appears Hull are making an effort to bring an early end to the wideman’s time in France.
In an interview with BBC Radio Humberside, head coach Ruben Selles said: "Sorba’s doing a really good job at Nantes. He knows the league, he knows the competition, he’s been there before, very successful. He is a type of player that would be very welcome to our squad.”
According to Hull Live, the Tigers have agreed a fee with Thomas’ parent club Huddersfield. However, Nantes are believed to be keen on keeping their loanee.
The report claims Huddersfield are unable to recall Thomas, further complicating Hull’s efforts to secure his signature.
Huddersfield plucked Thomas from non-league football in 2021, acquiring his services from Boreham Wood. He became a key figure for the club, although spent time away from Yorkshire when he joined Blackburn Rovers on loan during the 2022/23 campaign.
He was a near-constant presence at the John Smith’s Stadium last term but was unable to prevent the club sliding into League One. This season, he has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Nantes.
Hull have been incredibly active in the winter window, bringing four new players on board. Matt Crooks, Nordin Amrabat and Kyle Joseph have penned permanent deals, while Joe Gelhardt has joined on loan from Leeds United.
Hull sit 21st in the Championship table, hovering precariously above the relegation zone.
