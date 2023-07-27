Several clubs are believed to be ready to step up their interest in Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong.

Harrogate Town are facing a battle to retain the services of star man Luke Armstrong as a number of clubs consider a move for the former Middlesbrough striker.

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons at the EnviroVent Stadium after joining Harrogate for a six-figure fee from League Two rivals Salford City during the summer of 2021. Since making that move Armstrong has gone on to score 30 goals in 101 appearances for the club and ended last season as their top goalscorer by finding the net on 16 occasions to help keep the Sulphurites clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Luke Armstrong fires home the last of his four goals during Harrogate Town's 6-1 success over South Shields. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

His form during his first season with the club led to links with Stockport County last summer as Armstrong’s former Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor looked to secure the services of a striker that proved integral in helping Pools back into the Football League two years ago.

However, Town boss Simon Weaver insisted he was not interested in allowing the striker to leave the club and his stubbornness paid off when Armstrong continued his impressive form last season.

However, the Post understands a number of clubs across League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership have monitored his progress over the last year and will try to tempt Harrogate into a sale before the end of the summer transfer window.

Several scouts were on hand to witness Armstrong score four goals in Harrogate’s 6-1 hammering of National League North club South Shields on Saturday. A number of League Two rivals are believed to have already made offers for Armstrong after a League One club were unable to follow up their initial interest due to limitations in their own transfer budget.

