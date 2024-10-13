Calm was the word of the day at Harrogate Town.

It was something manager Simon Weaver wanted more of and against Newport County, he got his wish.

He had seen his side do some much-needed shoring up in defence, but was all too aware of how little the Sulphurites had imposed their style on League Two opponents.

Too rarely have Harrogate looked composed and in control this season, even when they have picked up points.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town defeated Newport County 1-0. Image: Tony Johnson

While the game itself was hardly highlight reel material, Harrogate were not often flustered.

Weaver said: “We set our stall out with a desire to play out from the back. It calmed the whole thing down. I was delighted.

“It takes a bit of courage from the players but it was good on the eye - I was pleased.”

Newport saw more of the ball and even managed more shots, yet the game never felt truly theirs.

Their 6ft 9in frontman Kyle Hudlin was effectively nullified, while their flair players were hounded out of dangerous areas.

Weaver said: “It was controlled aggression, pinning the big lad and also getting the runners off him.

“There was nothing daft. We didn’t want too many entries into the box because it’s inevitable. If the volume goes up, one will drop to someone and you’re a bit anxious every time it goes into the box. But I thought at set-pieces, we were bang on.”

The decisive goal in the 1-0 win was notched by an unlikely source in defender Toby Sims. Newport’s inexperienced goalkeeper James Carney fumbled a catch and enabled Sims to pounce.

The Exiles desperately looked for second gear but Harrogate kept them fixed in first.

Those in attendance will attest it was not free-flowing, or the type of performance that got pulses racing.

There may still be considerable room for improvement, but it was a step in the right direction nevertheless.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O’Connor, Moon, Foulds; Cornelius, Dooley; Taylor. M. Daly, J. Daly; Muldoon.

Unused substitutes: Oxley, Asare, Burrell, Falkingham, Sutton, Folarin, March.

Newport County: Carney, Brennan, Jameson, Clarke, Evans (Spellman 72); Mawene (Greaves 81), Morris; Evans, Wildig, Kamwa (Baker-Richardson 72); Hudlin.

Unused substitutes: Hopkins, Sanca, Antwi, Jephcott.