The Pools have endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 campaign and sit 16th in the National League table, four points above the relegation zone. In an attempt to arrest their struggles, the club have parted company with manager Darren Sarll.

The vastly experienced Lennie Lawrence has taken the reins temporarily, although fans have been left wondering who will land the job on a permanent basis.

In a statement, the club said: “Hartlepool United’s board can confirm that they have today parted company with manager Darren Sarll. Lennie Lawrence will take over manager duties in the interim supported by the existing football staff. A further update will follow in due course.”

Although Hartlepool are no longer an EFL club, some high-profile names have emerged among the early favourites to fill the vacancy. Here are the current frontrunners, courtesy of BonusCodeBets.