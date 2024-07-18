Hibernian 'agree' free transfer deal for former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest man
Smith is now 29 but has been unable to establish himself as a long-term number one in his career. He spent a decade on Nottingham Forest’s books but was mostly used as an understudy and was loaned out to five different clubs.
Among the clubs to have taken Smith on a temporary basis were Barnsley and Huddersfield, although he only featured once for the Reds and did not manage a single appearance for the Terriers.
He also had stints in non-league football with Ilkeston and Nuneaton Town, while he also saw action in League Two with Mansfield Town.
After leaving Forest permanently, he linked up with Stockport County but was again used as cover between the sticks. He was an unused substitute in all 46 of the club’s League Two fixtures last term.
According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, he is now set for a fresh start north of the border. Hibs are said to have struck a deal to sign Smith as a free agent.
The move will be another opportunity for Smith to fight for minutes, but he will face stern competition. Hibs have signed former England youth international, and former Doncaster Rovers loanee, Joe Bursik. The club also have Ghana-capped Jojo Wollacott in their ranks, as well as the promising Max Boruc.
