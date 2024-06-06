Euros 2024

England fans will be able to keep up with the action in a variety of ways this summer

England reached the final of Euro 2020 but were beaten in the final at Wembley on penalties by Italy. They will be hoping to make that one step further this year at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side head into the tournament in confident mood after an impressive qualifying campaign. The Three Lions will be backed by thousands of fans who are lucky enough to have secured tickets for their games this summer. However, those who cannot go can still keep up to date with the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to listen to Euro 2024 on the radio?

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England supporters can listen to all 51 matches at Euro 2024 on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sounds. Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Steve Crossman have been selected as the presenters, whilst the commentators are John Murray, Ian Dennis, Alistair Bruce-Ball and Vicki Sparks.

Meanwhile, the pundits will be Chris Sutton, Matthew Upson, Pat Nevin, Izzy Christiansen, Conor Coady and Dion Dublin, as well as special guests such as Theo Walcott, Clinton Morrison, Paul Robinson, Jose Fonte, Jen Beattie, Robert Huth, Stephen Warnock and Mario Melchiot.

BBC’s Football Daily Podcast and 5 Live Breakfast are relocating to Germany. The 606 phone-in from Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton will also be continuing. As for Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland will cover all of their matches.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT will also be covering all 51 games. Their Breakfast show, White & Jordan and Kick Off will be moving over to Germany. Jeff Stelling, Ally McCoist, Alan Brazil, Adrian Durham, Hugh Woozencroft, Natalie Sawyer, Darren Bent, Stuart Pearce and Gabby Agbonlahor are involved, as are Alan Pardew, Graeme Souness and Emmanuel Petit, Ashley Young and David Moyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of talkSPORT Liam Fisher said: “France and England are two of the tournament favourites so to have the tournament experience of Emmanuel Petit and Ashley Young added to our line-up means this will be our biggest event yet. With David Moyes also joining our line up, it will be unbeatable coverage.”

Moyes has said: “With the distinct lack of Scottish football voices on talkSPORT for the Euros tournament - just the five so far with Ally, Alan, Shebahn, Jim and Graeme in the mix - I’m delighted to be another Scot flying the flag for my home team on the best sports network. The more the merrier, eh?”

Young, who made 39 England caps, added: “ With the European Championship just around the corner, I am delighted to be joining the talkSPORT lineup for the upcoming tournament. Having played at the Euros in 2012, now to be lining up in a different way, I can’t wait! Surely it’s our time.”

Groups in full

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

England’s fixtures are as follows:

Sunday 16th June 16: Serbia, Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off - 20:00 BST

Thursday 20th June: Denmark, Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off - 17:00 BST