Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is among those to have paid a heartfelt tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

Burrow has died at the age of 41, having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019. The news was announced by the Rhinos, who Burrow spent the entirety of his glittering rugby league career with.

Tributes have flooded in and Cooper has taken to social media to pay his own. He has hailed Burrow as an “inspiration”, issuing a rallying cry to keep the fight for an MND cure going in his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “My prayers are with Lindsey, Rob’s beautiful kids as well as the rest of his family and friends - especially Kev [Sinfield]. I was honoured to spend a little time with Rob, we all know what an inspiration he was. Let’s keep the fight going in his name. Rest in peace Rob.”

Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

A statement issued by Leeds United read: “Everyone at LUFC is devastated to learn of the passing of Rob Burrow CBE. Our thoughts are with Rob’s family, friends, all at Leeds Rhinos and the MND community at this incredibly sad time. RIP legend.”

After being diagnosed with MND, Burrow became a fiercely passionate campaigner for funding and awareness. Work is set to begin on the development of The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which will be a specialist MND centre.