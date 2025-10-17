'Turn it into a downtown' - Kevin Nagle outlines Huddersfield Town vision after Accu Stadium deal
Last month, the Terriers agreed a deal with Kirklees Council and Huddersfield Giants to secure sole ownership of their home and the surrounding 53-acre site.
The League One club now have full ownership and operational control of the Accu Stadium for the first time since their move from Leeds Road in 1994.
In an interview with The Athletic, Nagle has laid out his plan to make the area the “epicentre of Huddersfield”.
Kevin Nagle ambition
He said: “I am a sports guy. All sports. And this is so exciting. For Huddersfield Town, getting the stadium is massive. You can do a lot more long-term planning and we can control a lot more now, whether that be other sports events or stadium concerts.
“We’re really excited by that. I believe what we can do is really turn it into a downtown. The epicentre of Huddersfield.
“We’re an entertainment venue whose flagship is Huddersfield Town. The financial rules mean we have to drive revenues, as that constitutes what kind of players you can get.
“You cannot endlessly write cheques to purchase players. That’s unhealthy for the club. Having other events gives you credit to continue and operate in a healthier environment for the betterment of the team.”
Redevelopment plans
The club’s control of the surrounding area offers an opportunity for redevelopment around the stadium.
Nagle has big plans, but envisages a “slow build” as he looks to rejuvenate the pocket of West Yorkshire.
He said: “What I saw was a beautiful stadium. Even though it’s only 30 years old, it’s really iconic in nature.
“You look around all of England, we have a top stadium. Is it the largest? No. But the way it’s designed is beautiful. It’s so well constructed and I knew straight away we could build off that.
“Not only did I see us putting a hotel there, but the 53 acres surrounding it meant the stadium could be an economic centre that currently is not there. Huddersfield really needs that.
“Will it happen overnight? No. But I do see us relatively quickly working out what our options are on the hotel site. We are drawing some things up right now. Whether it’s a standalone or plugged right into the stadium itself.
“A slow build is what I see. But, in five to 10 years, it might not be as recognisable to anyone who left in 2025 and has not been back.”