Huddersfield Town failed to make a numerical advantage count as they were beaten 2-1 by Stockport County.

The hosts had been outplayed in a dire first half and were punished for their sloppiness just before the interval.

Joe Low pulled on the shirt of Brad Hills as a delivery came in, giving former Terriers midfielder Oliver Norwood the chance to steer home from the penalty spot.

Stockport’s Tyler Onyango saw red early in the second half, handing Huddersfield an opportunity to roar back, but it was not taken.

In fact, the Hatters even managed to make sure of their victory as Odin Bailey waltzed through defenders to rifle home a second.

Bojan Radulovic headed home for the Terriers in stoppage time, although it proved to be a mere consolation.

First half

Stockport were the first side to dance in the rain, putting the hosts on the back foot with some slick passing exchanges.

However, it was the hosts who were the first to truly threaten. Ben Wiles cut in from the left and unleashed an effort that Hills very nearly deflected into his own goal. Fortunately for the visitors, the ball flew past the post as Ben Hinchcliffe scrambled across his goal.

With the ball skidding off a wet surface and both sides going for the jugular, the opening exchanges proved rather thrilling.

Stockport’s first opportunity of significance arrived when Ruben Roosken could only clear a cross as far as Tyler Onyango, who poked straight at Lee Nicholls.

Momentum quickly gathered behind the Hatters and within a matter of minutes, the away side had two more chances to draw first blood.

Josh Feeney had to make a stunning last-ditch tackle to thwart Benony Andresson as he raced through on goal and Nicholls had to be alert to beat away a Kyle Wootton effort.

The flow of Stockport attacks was eventually stemmed, yet getting out of first gear proved difficult for the Terriers.

There was an alarming absence of fluidity as soon as Huddersfield approached the halfway line, while Stockport looked lively every time they ventured forward.

Nicholls was again called upon to keep a hooked Hills shot out, as the Hatters continued to look most likely to score.

Stockport were guilty of being overzealous in some challenges, affording Huddersfield some opportunities to create from set-pieces. To the frustration of the home support, the free-kicks yielded preciously little.

Huddersfield Town’s attacking players struggled to hurt Stockport County. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

There was promise as Marcus Harness and Alfie May combined well on the counter, only for the latter to blast in an aimless cross when his teammates were queuing up.

At the other end, Stockport again managed to work Nicholls without breaking a sweat. Jack Diamond collected the ball in a central area and stung the goalkeeper’s palms.

Huddersfield did manage to go close with half-time approaching, as Harness latched on to a defence-splitter from May. He angled a piledriver towards goal but could not sneak the ball past Hinchcliffe at the near post.

The hosts would have been fortunate to head into the break level, having been toothless for much of the first half. It looked as if the Terriers were going to make it to the half-time whistle - until Low tugged on Hills’ shirt inside the box.

Hills hit the deck, the referee pointed to the spot, and Norwood stepped up to coolly convert from 12 yards.

Stockport County midfielder Oliver Norwood converted a penalty against former club Huddersfield Town. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Second half

Just seven minutes after the restart, the complexion of the afternoon threatened to change entirely.

Castledine was wrestled to the ground by Onyango as he looked to meet a through ball and the Stockport defender was shown a second yellow card.

Huddersfield had failed to make a numerical advantage count against Blackpool in August, therefore fans were anxious to see whether lessons had been learnt. They had not.

The hosts looked to commit bodies forward with Stockport stretched, but the possibility of being caught out lingered.

Jayden Fevrier caught the Terriers cold to race through on goal only to be denied by Nicholls.

Diamond had Huddersfield’s defence in disarray mere minutes later, but David Kasumu managed to make a crucial recovery tackle.

Huddersfield's toothlessness persisted and Stockport managed to double their lead through Bailey.

The playmaker charged forward with some deft footwork and under little pressure, fired past Nicholls from the edge of the box.

Genuine chances continued to be at a premium for the Terriers, despite the hosts having 11 men.

The ball fell kindly for substitute Lynden Gooch late on, but the wideman blasted over the woodwork in the dying embers.