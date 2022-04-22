Huddersfield Town 2 Barnsley FC 1 - player ratings

Barnsley bowed out of the Championship with a whimper as they were totally outplayed by the confident hosts.
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1)
Lee Nicholls - had very little to do 6
Ollie Turton - the only headache Barnsley caused him was a literal one, as he suffered a nasty wound 6
Tom Lees - his failure to get a touch on Duane Holmes's corner allowed Jordan Rhodes to give Town the lead 6
Naby Sarr - not at his best defensively but Barnsley could not take advantage - and he is playing during Ramadan 5
Harry Toffolo - had a lot of joy going on the overlap towards the end of the first half and he claimed a goal as a result 8
Jon Russell - given plenty of time in midfield, he picked some lovely passes 7
Jonathan Hogg - a steady performance was all that was needed from the skipper 6
Duane Holmes - made good use of the freedom Barnsley afforded him in the first half to pick some good passes 8
Danel Sinani - did well between the lines and made the second goal before going off at half-time 7
Lewis O'Brien - good positioning to open up space for Toffolo from the left wing 7
Jordan Rhodes - two goals in four days from a player who went into them with just the one goal this season 7
Substitutes:
Scott High (for Sinani, 46) - brought on to press high up but even at half-time, the game had became a non-contest 6
Josh Ruffels (for Toffolo, 84) - N/A
Fraizer Campbell (for Holmes, 89) - N/A
Not used: Pipa, Anjorin, Blackman, Eiting.
Barnsley (4-2-3-1)
Jack Walton - a good save to deny Toffolo 7
Callum Brittain - outnumbered by O'Brien and Toffolo 5
Mads Andersen - not his fault, but he inadvertently allowed Huddersfield to take the lead 6
Liam Kitching - booked and suffered a painful clash of heads with Turton 5
Remy Vita - Holmes's positioning caused him tactical problems 5
Romal Palmer - a wild shot over was his highlight 5
Matty Wolfe - a rash challenge earned him a booking but that apart he had little impact 5
Domingos Quina - happy to get on the ball but in safe situations 6
Amine Bassi - busy but largely ineffective 6
Carlton Morris - played on the left to accommodate Woodrow 6
Cauley Woodrow - sliced a shot wide shortly before trudging wearlily enough but in fairness he had little to feed off for much of the game 6
Substitutes:
Isaac Christie-Davies (for Wolfe, 69) - on a hiding to nothing when he came on 5
Aaron Leya Iseka (for Woodrow, 69) - suffered the same problem as the man he replaced 5
Callum Styles (for Quina, 69) - a wonderful goal right at the end 6
Not used: Jinadu, Moon, Hondermarck, Adeboyejo.