Huddersfield Town 2 Barnsley FC 1 - player ratings

Barnsley bowed out of the Championship with a whimper as they were totally outplayed by the confident hosts.

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1)

Lee Nicholls - had very little to do 6

DANGEROUS: Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo holds of Domingos Quina of Barnsley

Ollie Turton - the only headache Barnsley caused him was a literal one, as he suffered a nasty wound 6

Tom Lees - his failure to get a touch on Duane Holmes's corner allowed Jordan Rhodes to give Town the lead 6

Naby Sarr - not at his best defensively but Barnsley could not take advantage - and he is playing during Ramadan 5

Harry Toffolo - had a lot of joy going on the overlap towards the end of the first half and he claimed a goal as a result 8

Jon Russell - given plenty of time in midfield, he picked some lovely passes 7

Jonathan Hogg - a steady performance was all that was needed from the skipper 6

Duane Holmes - made good use of the freedom Barnsley afforded him in the first half to pick some good passes 8

Danel Sinani - did well between the lines and made the second goal before going off at half-time 7

Lewis O'Brien - good positioning to open up space for Toffolo from the left wing 7

Jordan Rhodes - two goals in four days from a player who went into them with just the one goal this season 7

Substitutes:

Scott High (for Sinani, 46) - brought on to press high up but even at half-time, the game had became a non-contest 6

Josh Ruffels (for Toffolo, 84) - N/A

Fraizer Campbell (for Holmes, 89) - N/A

Not used: Pipa, Anjorin, Blackman, Eiting.

Barnsley (4-2-3-1)

Jack Walton - a good save to deny Toffolo 7

Callum Brittain - outnumbered by O'Brien and Toffolo 5

Mads Andersen - not his fault, but he inadvertently allowed Huddersfield to take the lead 6

Liam Kitching - booked and suffered a painful clash of heads with Turton 5

Remy Vita - Holmes's positioning caused him tactical problems 5

Romal Palmer - a wild shot over was his highlight 5

Matty Wolfe - a rash challenge earned him a booking but that apart he had little impact 5

Domingos Quina - happy to get on the ball but in safe situations 6

Amine Bassi - busy but largely ineffective 6

Carlton Morris - played on the left to accommodate Woodrow 6

Cauley Woodrow - sliced a shot wide shortly before trudging wearlily enough but in fairness he had little to feed off for much of the game 6

Substitutes:

Isaac Christie-Davies (for Wolfe, 69) - on a hiding to nothing when he came on 5

Aaron Leya Iseka (for Woodrow, 69) - suffered the same problem as the man he replaced 5

Callum Styles (for Quina, 69) - a wonderful goal right at the end 6