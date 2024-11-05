There have been some stellar performers in the third tier this season, with the campaign shaping up to be an intriguing one. Some of the top performers have surprised fans, while others have simply done what was expected of them.

From emerging young talents to seasoned veterans showing their class, there has been a vast array of impressive players on display.

Every club has now played between 12 and 14 games, meaning a point in the season has been reached where informed assessments can be made. Predictions are becoming easier to make, while judgements do not feel as harsh as they did when the season was in its infancy.

Here is the League One team of the season so far, generated by WhoScored ratings.

