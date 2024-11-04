Every single club in the third tier has played between 12 and 14 games, meaning the season is reaching the stage by which conclusions can be drawn from the standings.

Unsurprisingly, Birmingham City sit top of the tree after flying out of the traps. Wycombe Wanderers sit second, with the play-off spots held by Wrexham, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers.

Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are just outside the top six, in seventh and eight respectively. Their positions tell a story of inconsistency and frustration, although neither side is far from the promotion picture.

Rotherham United, meanwhile, have underperformed since their relegation from the Championship. After four wins in 14 games, the Millers occupy 14th place in the table.

Ahead of the return of League One action, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.