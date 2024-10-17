Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Harrogate Town among clubs selected for FA Cup TV coverage

Published 17th Oct 2024, 12:16 BST
Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town are among the clubs to have been selected for TV coverage in the FA Cup first round proper.

Following a series of preliminary rounds, the draw has been made for the first round proper and some eye-catching ties have been created.

Harrogate are set to play host to ambitious Hollywood-backed Wrexham, with ITVX set to show the fixture on Sunday, November 3.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been given an away draw at National League outfit Tamworth. The fixture has been scheduled for Friday, November 1, and will be shown by BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Elsewhere, Kettering Town will visit Northampton Town after seeing off Farsley Celtic in the final qualifying round. BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will show the game, which has been scheduled for Saturday, November 2.

Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town have been chosen for live FA Cup coverage. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sutton United will host Birmingham City in front of the ITV1 cameras on Sunday, November 3, while ITV4 will show Chesham United’s battle with Lincoln City on Monday, November 4.

Here are the TV picks for the FA Cup first round proper in full.

Friday, November 1: Tamworth v Huddersfield Town, 7:45pm (BBC Two and BBC iPlayer)

Saturday, November 2: Northampton Town v Kettering Town, 5:30pm (BBC Two and BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, November 3: Sutton United v Birmingham City, 12:30pm (ITV1 and ITVX)

Sunday, November 3: Harrogate Town v Wrexham, 3:30pm (ITVX)

Monday, November 4: Chesham United v Lincoln City, 7:15pm (ITV4 and ITVX)

