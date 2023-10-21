The 21-year-old was handed just his third league start of the season against QPR and did not take long to repay the faith shown in him.

Just eight minutes had passed when he latched on to a pass from Jack Rudoni before taking a deft first touch and slotting home.

Moore said: “I spoke to Kian probably three or four days ago, and we had a chat. I told him that he’d be starting today, to get ready.

Darren Moore was pleased with Huddersfield Town's victory. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

"I’m really pleased for him because we had a real good chat and he’s somebody that said, in his build-up, his dad and grandad come and watch him home and away. He was really pleased and I just said ‘well, they’ll be there today’.

"We just felt that if we could get him in an area where he’d have the opportunity to score, he’s got that in him. I thought he took his goal very, very well.

"His control to steady himself and slot it in the corner was excellent really. I’m so, so pleased for him that he’s got his just rewards after an afternoon of hard work. We took him off after about 75 minutes, after he was starting to tire a bit. But [I’m] really, really pleased for him in his performance this afternoon.”

Talk of ‘20-goal strikers’ is rife in football but Huddersfield have not been blessed with prolific frontmen in recent years.

Moore insisted “great work” had been done with Town’s attacking contingent in the build-up to the game, and that he had no hesitation starting Harratt and Delano Burgzorg up front.

He said: “We’ve done some great work not just with Kian, with the strikers in the week in terms of the ability to finish, work angles and things like that.

"He’s had a solid week in training, I had no hesitation in starting him and Del today as a front two really. He’s come up with the goal that justifies his afternoon’s work.”

The win was Moore’s first as Huddersfield manager and came following an international break, a period which offered him valuable time to work with players.

He said: “We looked at the international break as an opportunity to work with the team. It’s always nice when you’ve worked with the team over those 10 or 12 days, which it allows you to do.

"To come off the back of that and get the three points was really, really pleasing. The main thing was the three points today and to get it in front of our home fans, at the John Smith’s, was always a positive outcome.