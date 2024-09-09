Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff has been hit with a touchline ban following his red card at Rotherham United.

The Terriers and Millers locked horns on August 31 and the Yorkshire derby proved to be a fiery one. Duff was sent off after the final whistle, with the referee having already dismissed goalkeeping coach Andrew Quy before Rotherham’s late winner.

Both have admitted to acting in an improper manner and accepted standard penalties. Duff will not be allowed on the touchline when Huddersfield face Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, serving a one-match ban. He has also been fined £1,000, while Quy has been slapped with a £500 fine.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has been hit with a touchline ban. | Bruce Rollinson

An FA spokesperson said: “Huddersfield Town's Michael Duff and Andrew Quy have been sanctioned for misconduct at their match in the EFL League One on Saturday August 31 against Rotherham United.

“The manager and coach both admitted that that they acted in an improper manner, which led to their respective dismissals, and also accepted the standard penalties.

“Michael Duff has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £1,000, and Andrew Quy has been fined £500.”