Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff hit with touchline ban following red card at Rotherham United
The Terriers and Millers locked horns on August 31 and the Yorkshire derby proved to be a fiery one. Duff was sent off after the final whistle, with the referee having already dismissed goalkeeping coach Andrew Quy before Rotherham’s late winner.
Both have admitted to acting in an improper manner and accepted standard penalties. Duff will not be allowed on the touchline when Huddersfield face Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, serving a one-match ban. He has also been fined £1,000, while Quy has been slapped with a £500 fine.
An FA spokesperson said: “Huddersfield Town's Michael Duff and Andrew Quy have been sanctioned for misconduct at their match in the EFL League One on Saturday August 31 against Rotherham United.
“The manager and coach both admitted that that they acted in an improper manner, which led to their respective dismissals, and also accepted the standard penalties.
“Michael Duff has been suspended from the touchline for one match and fined £1,000, and Andrew Quy has been fined £500.”
Rotherham claimed a 2-1 victory at the New York Stadium, edging past their Yorkshire rivals with a late winner from Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.