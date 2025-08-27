Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant on his 'trust' regarding Terriers cup hero

AS A goalkeeper of some repute in his playing days, Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant's opinions regarding that particular footballing art always carry weight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second time in a fortnight, he saw himself heap praise in the direction of Terriers custodian Lee Nicholls, following his prowess in a penalty shoot-out, with his post-match observations particularly interesting.

The 32-year-old, who has found himself playing second fiddle to loan keeper Owen Goodman in league matches so far in 2025-26, has made the most of his dual opportunities in the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After excelling in a shoot-out in the round-one win over Leicester City, Nicholls provided an encore in the second-round success over Premier League outfit Sunderland.

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and team-mates celebrate victory in the penalty shoot-out win against Leicester City following the Carabao Cup first round match at the Accu Stadium. Nicholls provided a follow-up in round two at Sunderland. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Liverpudlian made the only save on the night - keeping out Milan Aleksic's effort - to ensure Town reached round three to continue their excellent start to the campaign on two fronts.

Grant - whose side face a home derby in the league at Barnsley this coming weekend - told BBC Radio Leeds: "It was almost an expectation, and I feel guilty for saying that because I've been in a similar position and have come off a lot worse than Lee does, repeatedly.

"That's the trust and belief we have in Lee in these moments because he has such an assured nature in the game that it spills over into those penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He really does give us an air of control and calmness, and I think that helps our takers as well to be honest, because they feel we have another opportunity and a chance because we have someone who is going to help us if we were to be unsuccessful.