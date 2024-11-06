HUDDERSFIELD Town had an undeniably tough moment in the FA Cup at non-league Tamworth last Friday night.

Matty Pearson certainly had his fair share of those at the start of the campaign, with it being testament to the mentality of the Keighley-born defender that he drew strength out of adversity to not just earn his place back in the starting line-up, but excel on the personal front.

It has culminated in him earning a nomination for the League One player of the month for October, a month which also saw the centre-half not just shine defensively, but also find the net in wins over Bristol Rovers and Exeter City as Town recorded three clean sheets in five matches.

On Pearson, who didn't make his first league start of the campaign until September 28 - when he scored in the 2-1 loss at Reading - Terriers chief Michael Duff said: "Matty has come in and in the first few games (of the season), he never got off the bench.

Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson. Picture: Getty.

"You normally make five substitutes in the game and he was the only outfield player (not on). You feel like a bit of a ‘spare part’ sometimes.

"I’ve been there; in the position he plays, you don’t often get on. You are not like an attacking midfielder, winger or a forward where you generally always get a chance to play on the pitch and it’s frustrating.

"The best part of Matty is his personality in terms of his honesty and his hard-working side.

"Hard work pays you back, you keep your head down and take your ego out of the situation and keep working hard and get your opportunity and stay in the team. He’s been great.

Terrier spirit: Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson has had to wait his turn this season but is making up for lost time. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"It’s about digging in, sticking together and not turning into a team of individuals.”

The former Barnsley and Halifax Town defender, who has scored three times so far in 2024-25, has been short-listed for the accolade alongside Wrexham wing-back Ryan Barnett, Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku and Birmingham City's Icelandic midfielder Willum Willumsson.

The winners will be named on Friday.