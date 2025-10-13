Stevenage currently sit of the tree in League One, but a Yorkshire club are hot on their heels. Bradford have hit the ground running following their promotion from League Two and are second on 24 points.

Cardiff City, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon and Lincoln City complete the top six, with Barnsley and Huddersfield just outside the play-offs in eighth and seventh respectively.

Early promise has given way to worry at Doncaster, who have gone off the boil. They visited Leyton Orient at the weekend but were on the receiving end of a 4-0 battering.

Manager Grant McCann said: “I’m probably disappointed more with myself more than anything, that performance was down to me.

“We don’t give ourselves a chance when we go a goal down one minute into the game. We didn’t get it right today.

“The team wasn’t right, the subs weren’t right, and we ultimately got what we deserved really.”

Rotherham United, on the other hand, secured a win they will be hope is a turning point in their season. Josh Benson struck a late winner for the Millers as they edged past Northampton Town away from home.

Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw said: "I am absolutely buzzing. It's been a long time coming. A lot of fans come and spend their hard-earned money and I've apologised quite a few times this season already.

"To score a free-kick like that in the last moments of the game, you can't get that feeling anywhere, can you?”

Following another weekend of League One action, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look in May.