Opta predict where Barnsley FC, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers will finish in League One

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:37 BST

Opta have crunched the numbers and predicted where the likes of Barnsley, Bradford City and Huddersfield Town will finish in League One.

Stevenage currently sit of the tree in League One, but a Yorkshire club are hot on their heels. Bradford have hit the ground running following their promotion from League Two and are second on 24 points.

Cardiff City, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon and Lincoln City complete the top six, with Barnsley and Huddersfield just outside the play-offs in eighth and seventh respectively.

Early promise has given way to worry at Doncaster, who have gone off the boil. They visited Leyton Orient at the weekend but were on the receiving end of a 4-0 battering.

Manager Grant McCann said: “I’m probably disappointed more with myself more than anything, that performance was down to me.

“We don’t give ourselves a chance when we go a goal down one minute into the game. We didn’t get it right today.

“The team wasn’t right, the subs weren’t right, and we ultimately got what we deserved really.”

Rotherham United, on the other hand, secured a win they will be hope is a turning point in their season. Josh Benson struck a late winner for the Millers as they edged past Northampton Town away from home.

Rotherham boss Matt Hamshaw said: "I am absolutely buzzing. It's been a long time coming. A lot of fans come and spend their hard-earned money and I've apologised quite a few times this season already.

"To score a free-kick like that in the last moments of the game, you can't get that feeling anywhere, can you?”

Following another weekend of League One action, here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final table to look in May.

A fresh look at how Opta's supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Opta predicts League One table

A fresh look at how Opta's supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 46.77

2. 24. Peterborough United

Expected points: 46.77 | Francois Nel/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 51.4

3. 23. Burton Albion

Expected points: 51.4 | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expected points: 51.62

4. 22. Exeter City

Expected points: 51.62 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EFL League OneLeyton OrientCardiff CityBolton WanderersLuton TownWigan AthleticBurton AlbionPort ValeNorthampton TownLeague OneLincoln CityStockport CountyYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice