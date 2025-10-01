League One's worst stadiums - where Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers & Rotherham United rank

The third tier of English football plays host to an array of different stadiums. There are old-school grounds that evoke memories of times gone by, boasting features not often seen in a quickly modernising games.

There are sleek, modern grounds designed with modernity in mind - as well as plenty that fall somewhere in between.

Stadiums are not just venues for football, they are staples of tradition for supporters across the globe.

Fans often sit in the same seat for years, experiencing the highs and lows with familiar faces around them.

As a result, they can be rather tribal and protective when it comes to their club’s home. Ask football fans for their favourite ground and many will respond with their club’s home turf.

The Yorkshire Post have assembled a table ranking League One stadiums from worst to best, using the average Google reviews rating of each ground to determine standings.

Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed - each stadium is scored out of five.

Google reviews rating: 4.0

2. 8. Lamex Stadium (Stevenage)

Google reviews rating: 4.0 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.1

3. 7=: Sixfields Stadium (Northampton Town)

Google reviews rating: 4.1 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.1

4. 7=. Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)

Google reviews rating: 4.1 | Paul Harding/Getty Images

