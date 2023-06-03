The 24-year-old is set to leave Cambridge upon the expiry of his contract and according to Football Insider, the Terriers are preparing to offer him a contract. However, the report also states Derby County and Bristol City have been keeping tabs on him.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Knibbs joined Cambridge in 2019 and was part of the U’s side that won promotion to League One in 2021. He has since featured regularly in the third tier and made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals.

Huddersfield have made a habit of plucking talent from lower divisions in recent years, with David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas among the examples.