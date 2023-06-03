All Sections
Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Bristol City linked with Cambridge United's former Aston Villa forward Harvey Knibbs

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 11:45 BST

The 24-year-old is set to leave Cambridge upon the expiry of his contract and according to Football Insider, the Terriers are preparing to offer him a contract. However, the report also states Derby County and Bristol City have been keeping tabs on him.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Knibbs joined Cambridge in 2019 and was part of the U’s side that won promotion to League One in 2021. He has since featured regularly in the third tier and made 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five goals.

Huddersfield have made a habit of plucking talent from lower divisions in recent years, with David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni and Sorba Thomas among the examples.

The 24-year-old is set to leave Cambridge upon the expiry of his contract. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
The 24-year-old is set to leave Cambridge upon the expiry of his contract. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
