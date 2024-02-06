Seven clubs are represented in a 5-2-3 formation. Here’s the line-up.

Goalkeeper

Ryan Allsop (Hull City)

Brodie Spencer impressed for Huddersfield Town against Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Did what he had to do and did it pretty well as the Tigers secured three points and a clean sheet against Millwall.

Defence

Derrick Abu (Harrogate Town)

Performed superbly on not only his Harrogate debut, but Football League bow, as the Sulphurites picked up an excellent point at Stockport.

Ciaran Kelly (Bradford City)

Went score to scoring in Saturday’s stalemate against AFC Wimbledon and was strong and steadfast in his defensive work.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

A typically assured performance in the heart of the City rearguard from Greaves.

Enjoyed a fine debut for the Reds following his move from Fleetwood. Looks like he’d been around for ages.

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Switched over to the left and showed his versatility. Quick, strong and committed versus Wednesday.

Midfield

Ilia Gruev (Leeds United)

Continued his rise with an excellent performance at Ashton Gate, Tenacious, won the ball and played.

Ben Wiles (Huddersfield Town)

Enjoyed his best game in a Terriers jersey in a coming-of-age-game. Quality stuff.

Forwards

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

No stranger to these parts and Bristol City struggled to cope with his pace and trickery, not the first Championship side to do so.

Joe Ironside (Doncaster Rovers)

Stepped up to the plate on a big day for Rovers at fellow strugglers Sutton. Won tons of headers and held his nerve to net a late, late leveller from the spot.

Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)

Made hay while the sun shone to help himself to a brace as Wednesday suffered - and how.