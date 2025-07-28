It has been a busy summer for the Terriers, who have made several statements of intent since the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Last term was tough for Huddersfield supporters, who watched their side languish in mid-table after their promotion push ran out of steam.

Lee Grant has been tasked with breathing life back into Huddersfield and has received backing in the transfer market.

A total of 11 players have been added to Grant’s squad, with nine of the new arrivals joining on a permanent basis.

The latest to have made the switch is cultured midfielder Marcus McGuane, who has dropped down from the Championship to join the Terriers.

Many of Huddersfield’s additions, including Ryan Ledson and Lynden Gooch, have been signed on free transfer deals.

The free agent market may well prove tempting again for Huddersfield, who will be desperate to challenge near the League One summit.

There is still plenty of talent on the market, with options ranging from promising up-and-comers to seasoned veterans.

Here are 26 free agents Huddersfield could target before the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Mason Holgate After a decade on the books at Everton, the former Barnsley and Sheffield United centre-back is unattached. The Jamaica international can also operate at right-back.

Callum Paterson The utility man is currently in Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season camp but is technically a free agent.

Onel Hernandez The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City winger was released by Norwich City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.