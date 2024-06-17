Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff on Burnley, boxing, the Royal Marines and the right 'culture'
The Terriers players will start pre-season training under Duff later this month, with the head coach being someone who prides himself on his sides being physically and mentally tough and strong and lasting the course.
In his time at two of the clubs he has previously managed in Barnsley and Cheltenham Town, Duff has taken his players out of their comfort zone - including endurance sessions with the Royal Marines Commandos.
Expect him to again think ‘outside the box’ at Huddersfield with Duff - the son of a distinguished RAF officer - big on standards and the right team culture and has tapped into other sports to broaden his knowledge in that regard.
During his time out of management after leaving Swansea City, Duff spent time studying the methods of world boxing champion Lauren Price for instance.
He said: "Going into different ‘cultures’, I have always done it. I’ve gone into the Red Arrows, worked with the Marines and at GB Boxing with Lauren Price.
"She’s just won a world title and it was amazing watching her and talking to her coaches in how she works and watching her train.
"You learn from any high-performance environment whether it’s sport, firemen or pilots. Culture is a buzzword and it’s easy to talk about it. Getting it is the hard part.
"I played at Burnley a long time and the one thing that they had there was a world-class environment. They didn’t have great players, with respect.
"But there was a by-product of the environment and I went to a much smaller club and created that same thing and started winning games.
"The same thing happened at Barnsley. It’s can you instil that and that it’s no flash in the pan. You need a bit of substance behind the results.
"Saturday at three is a window into your working week. That’s when the supporters see what have you been doing in the week and if you are doing it properly for long enough, the result looks after itself.”