AFTER receiving some low blows in 2023-24, the hope is that Huddersfield Town will pack more of a punch under Michael Duff next season.

The Terriers players will start pre-season training under Duff later this month, with the head coach being someone who prides himself on his sides being physically and mentally tough and strong and lasting the course.

In his time at two of the clubs he has previously managed in Barnsley and Cheltenham Town, Duff has taken his players out of their comfort zone - including endurance sessions with the Royal Marines Commandos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect him to again think ‘outside the box’ at Huddersfield with Duff - the son of a distinguished RAF officer - big on standards and the right team culture and has tapped into other sports to broaden his knowledge in that regard.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

During his time out of management after leaving Swansea City, Duff spent time studying the methods of world boxing champion Lauren Price for instance.

He said: "Going into different ‘cultures’, I have always done it. I’ve gone into the Red Arrows, worked with the Marines and at GB Boxing with Lauren Price.

"She’s just won a world title and it was amazing watching her and talking to her coaches in how she works and watching her train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You learn from any high-performance environment whether it’s sport, firemen or pilots. Culture is a buzzword and it’s easy to talk about it. Getting it is the hard part.

"I played at Burnley a long time and the one thing that they had there was a world-class environment. They didn’t have great players, with respect.

"But there was a by-product of the environment and I went to a much smaller club and created that same thing and started winning games.

"The same thing happened at Barnsley. It’s can you instil that and that it’s no flash in the pan. You need a bit of substance behind the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad