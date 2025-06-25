Former Hull City midfielder George Honeyman has joined Blackpool - despite reported interest from Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Sunderland’s academy and later a Black Cats captain, Honeyman left the Stadium of Light for Hull in 2019.

He spent three years in Yorkshire, amassing 127 appearances and scoring 10 goals, before departing for Millwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions confirmed talks regarding a new deal were ongoing, but an agreement was not reached.

George Honeyman represented Hull City between 2019 and 2022. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Huddersfield miss out on Honeyman

According to reporter Darren Witcoop, the 30-year-old popped up on Huddersfield’s radar with the Terriers in the midst of a rebuild under Lee Grant.

Honeyman has instead joined one of Huddersfield’s League One rivals, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at Blackpool.

The move has reunited him with Tangerines boss Steve Bruce, who he worked with as a young prospect at Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Honeyman has left Millwall after three years at The Den. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Honeyman on Blackpool move

After his move to Bloomfield Road was confirmed, Honeyman said: "It feels surreal to be here and be a Blackpool player.

"The club has made me feel wanted so much. The gaffer has played a huge part in that. I was lucky to train under him a little bit when I was a young lad making my way through at Sunderland and he's someone I've always admired.

"I can't wait to work with him here at this great club and get playing in front of the Tangerine Army."

Bruce added: “We are delighted to welcome George to Blackpool. He brings a tremendous amount of experience to the squad, both in League One and the Championship, and we feel he can play a vital role for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad