Huddersfield Town-linked former Hull City midfielder reunited with ex-Sunderland boss as deal confirmed
A product of Sunderland’s academy and later a Black Cats captain, Honeyman left the Stadium of Light for Hull in 2019.
He spent three years in Yorkshire, amassing 127 appearances and scoring 10 goals, before departing for Millwall.
The Lions confirmed talks regarding a new deal were ongoing, but an agreement was not reached.
Huddersfield miss out on Honeyman
According to reporter Darren Witcoop, the 30-year-old popped up on Huddersfield’s radar with the Terriers in the midst of a rebuild under Lee Grant.
Honeyman has instead joined one of Huddersfield’s League One rivals, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at Blackpool.
The move has reunited him with Tangerines boss Steve Bruce, who he worked with as a young prospect at Sunderland.
Honeyman on Blackpool move
After his move to Bloomfield Road was confirmed, Honeyman said: "It feels surreal to be here and be a Blackpool player.
"The club has made me feel wanted so much. The gaffer has played a huge part in that. I was lucky to train under him a little bit when I was a young lad making my way through at Sunderland and he's someone I've always admired.
"I can't wait to work with him here at this great club and get playing in front of the Tangerine Army."
Bruce added: “We are delighted to welcome George to Blackpool. He brings a tremendous amount of experience to the squad, both in League One and the Championship, and we feel he can play a vital role for us.
“His quality and care on the ball will be a real asset, and we look forward to working with him and seeing him feature in tangerine in the coming weeks and months.”
