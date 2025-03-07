IN the week which saw Jonathan Hogg make his milestone 400th appearance for Huddersfield Town, the Terriers legend has revealed that some wholly different statistics will decide when it is time to call it a day.

Namely when his data in training sessions dips below the levels he is accustomed to.

At the age of 36, they remain very high and explain why he has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

He wants to play on at his beloved Huddersfield beyond this season and importantly feels he has the numbers to back it up, while head coach Michael Duff is also serving as an inspiration in that regard.

Jonathan Hogg.

Hogg, whose current deal is up in June, said: “I want to keep going and don’t feel like I want to stop just yet.

"I know the manager played on in his late 30s and it’s possible. Players these days are playing for a lot longer because of the support behind the scenes.

"I love this club, this is my club and I want to see it where it belongs. It doesn’t belong in League One, let me tell you that.

"I don’t really look at milestones and have any goals or targets or anything like that, personal ones anyway.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But you talk about stats in training and stuff and once I feel like I can’t do what I need to do, then obviously I know it’s time. But if you look at the stats in training (now), you wouldn’t think that, so I’m going to keep going."

Town have another addition to their long injury list, with forward Josh Koroma to be sidelined for several weeks with a pulled calf.

Defender Nigel Lonwijk (hamstring) is also likely to miss the weekend trip to Bristol Rovers.

On Koroma, Duff, who won’t risk Joe Taylor from the start on Saturday, said: "Josh is out for a while with a pulled calf. I think it’s pretty similar to the Matty Pearson one, so if that is anything to go by, it’s four to six weeks."

Meanwhile, Duff has revealed that he has received an apology from the EFL’s refereeing body for Wrexham’s contentious winning goal from Steven Fletcher in midweek.

Duff added: “I have had feedback and an apology. That there was a foul and he’s offside in the goal.

“We also had a good goal disallowed in my opinion that was close to be fair. It was the same linesman.