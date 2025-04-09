The Terriers are still in contention for a play-off spot in League One, but currently sit outside the top six after losing three of their opening five games under interim boss Jon Worthington.

He stepped into the role last month, taking the reins as caretaker for the second time following the sacking of Michael Duff. He had previously picked up the baton from Darren Moore after his dismissal.

Regarding the axing of Duff, Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

"However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to become Huddersfield's next boss.