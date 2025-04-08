Supercomputer predicts League One table with Huddersfield Town, Wrexham, Barnsley, Blackpool and Reading verdicts

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Opta’s supercomputer has predicted where the likes of Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Blackpool will finish in the League One table.

Birmingham City look set to win the title, but there is plenty to play for below stop spot. Wrexham currently hold the second automatic promotion slot, although Wycombe Wanderers are hoping to close the gap.

Below the Chairboys in fourth are Stockport County, who like Wrexham have enjoyed a stunning rise through the pyramid. The top six is rounded off by Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, who both have history with the leagues above the third tier.

Reading, despite their off-field issues, are leading the play-off chasing pack in seventh. Huddersfield are still in the hunt too, under the guidance of caretaker boss Jon Worthington.

The likes of Leyton Orient and Blackpool can be considered outside contenders, although the top six now appears a step too far for Barnsley.

Rotherham United have enjoyed a strong start to the Matt Hamshaw era, but appear destined for an unspectacular finish in the middle or bottom half of the table.

Following the latest round of fixtures - and ahead of the next - here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League One table

Here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 34.62

2. 24. Shrewsbury Town

Predicted points: 34.62 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 39.69

3. 23. Cambridge United

Predicted points: 39.69 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 41.43

4. 22. Crawley Town

Predicted points: 41.43 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBarnsleyReadingWrexhamBlackpoolBirmingham CityBolton Wanderers
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice