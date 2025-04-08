Birmingham City look set to win the title, but there is plenty to play for below stop spot. Wrexham currently hold the second automatic promotion slot, although Wycombe Wanderers are hoping to close the gap.

Below the Chairboys in fourth are Stockport County, who like Wrexham have enjoyed a stunning rise through the pyramid. The top six is rounded off by Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, who both have history with the leagues above the third tier.

Reading, despite their off-field issues, are leading the play-off chasing pack in seventh. Huddersfield are still in the hunt too, under the guidance of caretaker boss Jon Worthington.

The likes of Leyton Orient and Blackpool can be considered outside contenders, although the top six now appears a step too far for Barnsley.

Rotherham United have enjoyed a strong start to the Matt Hamshaw era, but appear destined for an unspectacular finish in the middle or bottom half of the table.

Following the latest round of fixtures - and ahead of the next - here is how the Opta supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.