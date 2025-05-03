The 2024/25 season will come to an end for the Terriers today (May 3) and the curtain will be coming down mercifully. It has been a testing season for the club, who have seen their promotion hopes crushed under the weight of poor form.

Michael Duff was relieved of his duties last month but Huddersfield opted against hiring an immediate replacement, instead handing the reins to academy manager Jon Worthington.

A 5-1 win over Crawley Town in the first game offered promise, but the season eventually petered out. Worthington has indicated he will return to his academy role at the end of the season, leaving fans to ponder who will lead them into the 2025/26 campaign.

Ahead of the end of the 2024/25 season, here is a fresh look at the Gambling.com favourites for the Terriers gig.