Jon Worthington expects to return to his role in Huddersfield Town’s youth system at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old is currently the interim head coach at the John Smith’s Stadium, having stepped in following the dismissal of Michael Duff.

A run of impressive form may well have put Worthington in the frame for the job, but Huddersfield’s promotion hopes have swiftly faded.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Stockport County, as reported by We Are Terriers correspondent Steven Chicken, Worthington admitted he expects to resume his academy manager duties in the summer.

He also confirmed Radinio Balker, who has been plagued by fitness troubles since joining the Terriers, has picked up “quite a serious injury”.

Jon Worthington is Huddersfield Town's interim head coach. | Tony Johnson

Regarding the game, Worthington said: “[It was a] tough afternoon, in terms of the result. I think it was harsh. I don’t think it’s a penalty. I think it was outside the box and I thought on another day, we score again.

“We had two or three big chances, one vs ones, and we should be up in the game and comfortable after 70 minutes. It wasn’t to be.

“I couldn’t fault the players today. I don’t think tactically they had to change their shape. I was pleased with how we set up and how we went against them.

“Like I said, we had some big opportunities to get the three points today but I think when things are going against you, some moments don’t always go and that’s the way, unfortunately, we are at the minute.