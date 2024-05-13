The John Smith’s Stadium faithful are still waiting to discover the name of the figure who will lead them into the 2024/25 campaign. The vacancy opened last week when Andre Breitenreiter departed by mutual consent.

He had only been at the helm for 13 league games but oversaw just two wins and was unable to steer the Terriers clear of relegation. Huddersfield are not alone in being on the hunt for a new boss, with Yorkshire rivals Hull City and Barnsley also on the lookout.

Hull are looking following their decision to part company with Liam Rosenior. He was a popular figure at the MKM Stadium but his playing style was cited as a reason for the axe being wielded.

He had emerged as an early frontrunner for the Terriers role but has since been leapfrogged in the BetVictor list of favourites.

Here are the latest favourites to take the reins at Huddersfield Town.