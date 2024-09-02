HUDDERSFIELD Town assistant head coach Martin Paterson has confirmed that the club will make a decision on whether they will appeal against Danny Ward’s controversial red card at former club Rotherham United later today (Monday).

Just five minutes after coming on as a substitute midway through the second half in the League One encounter, Ward received his marching orders after catching Millers defender Jamie McCart with an elbow when challenging for the ball in the air.

There did not look to be any malicious intent on the part of the experienced forward, but he was promptly dismissed by referee Seb Stockbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward is available for Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game at Doncaster, Paterson confirmed.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Meanwhile, the Town no.2 says that head coach Michael Duff will also be on the touchline directing operations at Rovers, with his red card after the final whistle of Saturday’s league game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium not counting due to the game being in a different competition.

Duff was not present at Town training on Monday, but that was due to a family issue and he will be back in the technical area at Doncaster.

Asked whether Duff will be in the dug-out, Paterson said: “I believe so, I don’t think there is anything that impacts that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had a family matter pressing today that he had to go and deal with. Nothing that is that serious, but something where he needed to be there for the family. He wasn’t in today, but it had nothing to do with the weekend or what happened.

"There’s been constant contact and he’s been very much involved in the session today.”

And on whether Town will appeal against Ward’s red, he added: “We’ve looked at it and there hasn’t been a decision as of yet. I am not sure what that decision will be. We’ve had a look back on it and it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of contact.

"But sometimes, they can use language like intent and what not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll make a club decision on that soon, probably at the end of play today and everyone will be aware of that.

"He is available to play (at Doncaster).”

Rhys Healey, who pulled out of the warm-up at Rotherham on Saturday with a muscle issue - after being originally named on the teamsheet as a substitute - won’t be involved on Tuesday night.

Town will be light in terms of senior options in certain areas for the game at Rovers, with Paterson stating that some young players will be handed a chance to impress.

On Healey, he commented: “He is being assessed. It’s more of a precautionary action. But I think we have to make sure that we get Rhys into a spot where he can play with freedom. He’s had a few niggles at the moment, which has just kept him out of the match 11 or squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But again, it’s more niggles than massively serious. But now we are putting a protocol together to get him back safely to the field.

"It leaves us light for this game. But what is important is that it’s an opportunity for some young players to showcase themselves and put on a Huddersfield Town shirt.

"Out of being short - and some people may see that as a negative - we’ve got to look to the positives and put some youngsters out there and let them express themselves and be free and compete for a great football club.