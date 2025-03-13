Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has rubbished a report linking the club with former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Mark Briggs.

The Terriers recently relieved Michael Duff of his duties as head coach, placing club icon Jon Worthington in temporary charge.

Worthington appears set to see out the season at the helm, with a top-six finish still a possibility despite Huddersfield’s struggles.

The immediate appointment of a caretaker has quelled much of the speculation regarding the next permanent head coach.

Kevin Nagle has owned Huddersfield Town since 2023. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

However, talkSPORT recently claimed Briggs was of interest to the Terriers. The 43-year-old was most recently in charge of American side Sacramento Republic, who are also owned by Nagle.

Huddersfield’s owner rarely shies away from speaking out on social media and took to X, formerly Twitter, to dismiss the link.

He shared the report crediting Huddersfield with interest in Briggs and said: “Absolutely no truth to this.”

Michael Duff has been axed by Huddersfield Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield are not the only League One club to have wielded the axe recently, with their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley having since followed suit.

The Reds have shown Darrell Clarke the door and like the Terriers, have put a caretaker in charge to see out the campaign.