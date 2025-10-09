Huddersfield Town promotion hero and ex-Everton and Blackpool man Peter Clarke reaches 1,000 games milestone
A familiar face in West Yorkshire, the centre-back made 224 appearances for the Terriers between 2009 and 2014.
He captained the club to promotion from League One in 2012, lifting the play-off final trophy at Wembley after a win over Sheffield United.
Clarke has also represented the likes of Everton, Blackpool and Oldham Athletic, but now plies his trade in the non-league pyramid at the age of 43.
Peter Clarke celebrates career milestone
He is on the books of seventh-tier Prescot Cables, who have enabled Clarke to reach the 1,000 games milestone.
The club were due to face Lancaster City in the FA Trophy last weekend, only for Storm Amy to cause a postponement.
Fortunately for Clarke, the fixture was rearranged for Tuesday (October 7) and he was given a guard of honour by both sides as he reached the milestone.
Goal achieved
Speaking to Off The Park, he said: "The first time it (the milestone) was mentioned was about six years ago when I was on 750 games.
“The manager at the time [said] 'you'll play a thousand', and then a few weeks later my best mate said the same things and it kind of stuck in my head from then.
"As time wore on, I finished playing full-time after something like 914/15 games, and one or two people said 'is it a good idea to go cold turkey, and do you not want to try to get there'? It's been there in the background for a little while."
Clarke joined Prescot Cables in May, having spent two years at Warrington Town. He dropped out of the EFL in 2023 upon the expiry of his contract at League Two outfit Walsall.