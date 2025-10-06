Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant explains Bojan Radulovic decision during Stockport County clash

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:32 BST
There may well have been some raised eyebrows when Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant introduced Bojan Radulovic against Stockport County.

With the Terriers a goal down against the Hatters at the weekend, Grant turned to his substitute bench for inspiration.

He opted to throw wideman Lynden Gooch into the fray and also replaced Marcus Harness with Radulovic.

Since moving to West Yorkshire in January 2024, Radulovic has struggled to find his feet. He ended last season on loan at Fortuna Sittard and is yet to start a competitive fixture under Grant.

The towering frontman did not make a League One appearance until September 13, but was called upon before Joe Taylor as Huddersfield were beaten 2-1 by Stockport.

It was the former Serbia youth international who scored Huddersfield’s consolation and Grant has revealed his efforts in training earned him the chance.

Bojan Radulovic has scored three goals in 40 appearances since his move from HJK Helsinki to Huddersfield Town.placeholder image
Bojan Radulovic has scored three goals in 40 appearances since his move from HJK Helsinki to Huddersfield Town. | Bruce Rollinson

Lee Grant explains substitutions

He said: “We were purely trying to get Lynden on to the pitch and purely trying to get that extra striker on to the pitch.

“Bojan coming on and playing Bojan and Alfie together gives us that extra goal, perhaps. Bojan comes on and gives us that. That was pleasing for him. It’s disappointing we didn’t create more to be really honest.

“It’s frustrating because I always felt like we’d score a goal and find a way back into it. Bojan deserved his goal. He’s been working hard throughout the week, hence why he gets the opportunity.”

Lee Grant's Huddersfield Town were beaten by Stockport County.placeholder image
Lee Grant's Huddersfield Town were beaten by Stockport County. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bojan Radulovic’s time at Huddersfield Town

It remains to be seen whether the goal can be a launching pad for Radulovic, who was making his 40th appearance for the club.

He has managed just three goals during that time, but showed at the weekend he can be a threat in the box.

When the 25-year-old was loaned out in February, Huddersfield’s then-sporting director Mark Cartwright said: “While we saw flashes early on his time with the club of the ability that persuaded us to sign him, we just haven’t been able to find a consistency with Bojan that has allowed him to perform to the level we needed.

“Always trying and working hard, this is a good move for him and an opportunity to recapture his form having been unable to show the best of himself in either the Championship or League One. A deal and move that suits all parties, we wish Bojan well with his new side.”

