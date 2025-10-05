Huddersfield Town and Stockport County serve as examples of how much can change in seven years.

The Terriers kicked off the 2018/19 campaign in the Premier League, while the Hatters were lost in the non-league wilderness.

Stockport won the National League North title at the end of that season, escaping the sixth tier.

A remarkable rise was just beginning but over in West Yorkshire, a downward spiral was being set in motion by relegation.

Seven years on and the clubs are League One counterparts.

Huddersfield billed their latest meeting with Stockport as a ‘housewarming’ celebrating the club securing ownership of the Accu Stadium.

Had it been a real housewarming party, you would have perhaps told the host your bathroom had flooded and hastily exited through the back door.

Lee Grant’s reign is in its infancy but there is already impatience coursing through the stands of Huddersfield’s home.

A dour display against Stockport did little to ease concerns.

Lee Grant's Huddersfield Town underwhelmed against Stockport County. | George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s ‘nervousness’

“I thought there was a nervousness about us to begin the game and I've not seen that from us as a group,” said Grant. “There were no indicators to give me any warning of that throughout the week or in terms of the attitude towards it pre-game.

“But we don't start the game with the right level and you allow then a good team to find a foothold and some momentum, and I think our poor start gave the opposition energy, and you can't afford to do that.

“So a good lesson for us there - but surprising for me because of the way the group have worked and what they've showed. That’s a real frustration.”

Oliver Norwood, formerly of the Terriers, fired Stockport ahead from the penalty spot after a clumsy shirt-pull from Joe Low.

Tyler Onyango’s red card reduced the visitors to 10 men, yet it was those in green who still looked most likely to score.

Odin Bailey doubled the lead and it was completely and utterly deserved. Huddersfield, with plenty of talent on the pitch, barely laid a glove on their 10-man opponents.

Bojan Radulovic clawed a goal back in stoppage time, but overturning the deficit was an incredibly tall order once the clock ticked past 90 and it ended 2-1.

Bojan Radulovic scored a consolation late on for Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Diminished resources

“I don’t feel we’ve hit our level at all when it comes to our execution in the final part,” said Grant. “We put a squad together that we feel like can really challenge this year and help us, and we don't have half of it available to us. That's clear.

“On the bench, we have four senior players on the bench rather than the six or seven that we need, and it gives us less options. But we are where we are.

“What we have and what we had available to us today is enough for us to be successful and we didn't produce.”

Injuries have been quick to plague Huddersfield this season, which Grant is right to admit.

Fans, however, are within their rights to ask whether injuries can legislate for the side’s inability to be incisive.

Huddersfield Town’s issues

More concerning than Huddersfield’s abject decision-making and sluggish movement was the fact it was nothing new.

Points can paper over cracks but when the Terriers are left empty-handed, there can be no cover-ups.

“We've shown some shown some really excellent traits and characteristics in terms of what this team is and what this group has, and some things that we really want to take with us along the journey,” said Grant. “But we have to string more results together.”

In the build-up to the game, Grant further cemented his position in the ‘modern manager’ category by talking of strict adherence to principles.

He emphasised the importance of not going “off-script”, even if it leads to mistakes.

Boos that followed the full-time whistle, however, would suggest something has to give.

Grant is indeed a modern manager but he is also a new one, and his managerial mettle will face its first major test after the international break.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen (Gooch 63), Low, Feeney, Roosken; Ledson, Kasumu; Castledine (Taylor 87), Wiles, Harness (Radulovic 63); May.

Unused substitutes: Goodman, Roughan, Vost, Ashia.

Stockport County: Hinchcliffe, Olowu (O’Keeffe 58), Hills, Pye; Onyango, Bailey (Connolly 90+5), Norwood, Osborn; Andresson (Fevrier 58), Diamond (Moxon 85); Wootton (Lowe 90+5).

Unused substitutes: Addai, Fiorini