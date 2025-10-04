Lee Grant admitted Huddersfield Town have to “own” the fact they were not good enough against Stockport County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers turned in a dismal display as they hosted the Hatters at the Accu Stadium in stormy conditions.

Stockport took the lead through former Huddersfield midfielder Oliver Norwood, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men, but remained in the ascendency and doubled their advantage through Odin Bailey.

Bojan Radulovic pulled one back late on, but there was little time for Huddersfield to mount a comeback and the hosts were condemned to a 2-1 defeat.

Lee Grant's Huddersfield Town were beaten by Stockport County. | George Wood/Getty Images

Lee Grant’s verdict

Terriers manager Grant said: "We have to own the fact we weren't good enough. We lacked lots of qualities that we've shown in abundance over the course of the last five home games where we've been incredibly strong. A great lesson, because you can't afford to drop your level.

"Certainly, I feel the way we allowed them to get that foothold impacted some of our decision-making as the half went on. In possession, I thought we then looked nervous in possession as well. It really did snowball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to be honest about the fact the second goal felt like it was coming for them. I've got to be honest about that.”

Huddersfield Town delivered a poor display against Stockport County. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town’s attacking struggles

It was a somewhat baffling display from Huddersfield, who undeniably had enough quality on the pitch to hurt their opponents. Getting out of first gear, however, proved tough.

Grant said: "The group have to front that up and we have to take that on the chin and say 'we're playing against 10 men', we have the football, but the threat looked like it was going to come from them.