Huddersfield Town pick Naby Sarr for Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest

With Jon Russell making way, Jonathan Hogg is set to move into his more normal position having played in a back three recently.

Fellow centre-back Matty Pearson is on the bench having missed the previous nine games through injury.

Sorba Thomas makes his first start since injuring his knee at Middlesbrough over Easter.

Sarr will give the Terriers extra aerial power in a back three up against the fit-again Keinan Davis, the only change from their semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest.

Thomas will line up in what looks like a front three designed to give Forest's wing-backs something to think about.

Duane Hlmes has to settle for a place on the bench.

SURPRISE SELECTION: Centre-back Naby Sarr

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Sarr, Lees, Colwill; Pipa, Hogg, O'Brien, Toffolo; Thomas, Ward, Sinani.

Substitutes: Pearson, Anjorin, Rhodes, Holmes, Blackman, Turton, Russell.

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Yates, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis.

Substitutes: Hovrath, Figueiredo, Lowe, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Lolley.