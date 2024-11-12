Huddersfield Town player ratings on a night of mixed emotions from starting strikers

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 22:08 GMT
Huddersfield Town are through to the last 32 of the Football League Trophy after a 4-1 win over Manchester United.

The Red Devils youngsters have made a habit of finishing strongly in their group games but on this occasion it was the Terriers who pulled away with a good second-half performance.

Jacob Chapman – did not have a great deal to do 6

Ollie Turton – squared the ball for Ben Wiles' goal 6

Matty Pearson – showed his experience at centre-back 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michal Helik – got a good run-out in his first start after injury 6

Nigel Lonwijk – started at left-back, but moved into a back three in the second half 6

Herbie Kane – anchored the midfield well 7

STAR PERFORMER: Huddersfield Town's Ben WilesSTAR PERFORMER: Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles
STAR PERFORMER: Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles

Tom Iorpenda – went off early with an injury N/A

Mickel Miller – some good crosses but let himself down with his weakness for the Manchester United goal 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Wiles – his set pieces were not great but the rest of his game was, scoring a good goal and making Healey's 8

Bojan Radulovic – needed a good performance and could not find one 5

Rhys Healey – scored a good goal, his second in a matter of days 7

Substitutes:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Kasumu (for Iorpenda, 20) – kept his cool well to score his goal 7

Danny Ward (for Radulovic, 65) – his heavy touch harmed his best chance of scoring 5

Tom Lees (for Helik, 65) – rounded things off with the fourth goal 6

Freddie Ladapo (for Healey, 73) – N/A

Not used: Maxwell, Headley, Hurl.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedOllie Turton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice