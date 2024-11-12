Huddersfield Town player ratings on a night of mixed emotions from starting strikers
The Red Devils youngsters have made a habit of finishing strongly in their group games but on this occasion it was the Terriers who pulled away with a good second-half performance.
Jacob Chapman – did not have a great deal to do 6
Ollie Turton – squared the ball for Ben Wiles' goal 6
Matty Pearson – showed his experience at centre-back 6
Michal Helik – got a good run-out in his first start after injury 6
Nigel Lonwijk – started at left-back, but moved into a back three in the second half 6
Herbie Kane – anchored the midfield well 7
Tom Iorpenda – went off early with an injury N/A
Mickel Miller – some good crosses but let himself down with his weakness for the Manchester United goal 7
Ben Wiles – his set pieces were not great but the rest of his game was, scoring a good goal and making Healey's 8
Bojan Radulovic – needed a good performance and could not find one 5
Rhys Healey – scored a good goal, his second in a matter of days 7
Substitutes:
David Kasumu (for Iorpenda, 20) – kept his cool well to score his goal 7
Danny Ward (for Radulovic, 65) – his heavy touch harmed his best chance of scoring 5
Tom Lees (for Helik, 65) – rounded things off with the fourth goal 6
Freddie Ladapo (for Healey, 73) – N/A
Not used: Maxwell, Headley, Hurl.
