Huddersfield Town player ratings on a night of mixed emotions from starting strikers

Huddersfield Town are through to the last 32 of the Football League Trophy after a 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils youngsters have made a habit of finishing strongly in their group games but on this occasion it was the Terriers who pulled away with a good second-half performance.

Jacob Chapman – did not have a great deal to do 6

Ollie Turton – squared the ball for Ben Wiles' goal 6

Matty Pearson – showed his experience at centre-back 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michal Helik – got a good run-out in his first start after injury 6

Nigel Lonwijk – started at left-back, but moved into a back three in the second half 6

Herbie Kane – anchored the midfield well 7

STAR PERFORMER: Huddersfield Town's Ben Wiles

Tom Iorpenda – went off early with an injury N/A

Mickel Miller – some good crosses but let himself down with his weakness for the Manchester United goal 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Wiles – his set pieces were not great but the rest of his game was, scoring a good goal and making Healey's 8

Bojan Radulovic – needed a good performance and could not find one 5

Rhys Healey – scored a good goal, his second in a matter of days 7

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kasumu (for Iorpenda, 20) – kept his cool well to score his goal 7

Danny Ward (for Radulovic, 65) – his heavy touch harmed his best chance of scoring 5

Tom Lees (for Helik, 65) – rounded things off with the fourth goal 6

Freddie Ladapo (for Healey, 73) – N/A