Huddersfield Town player ratings – 'pedestrian', 'quiet' and 'high on energy, low on quality' as bad outweighs good
They lead the game for 86 minutes, but were hanging on for more than half that time on a night where not enough clicked for them.
Lee Nicholls – made a couple of saves to keep the result in doubt until stoppage time 7
Lynden Gooch – got stuck in especially during the first half, but a corner hit straight out late on summed up his team's malaise 5
Josh Feeney – looked a quality defender when Huddersfield were keeping the Trotters at bay 7
Joe Low – a mixed bag from the centre-back 6
Ruben Roosken – the man in the mask looked the most likely man to make something for Huddersfield before they stopped playing at half-time 7
David Kasumu – high on energy, low on quality 5
Ryan Ledson – unable to get a grip on the game 5
Alfie May – a lively presence on the left, but he was unable to find the net 7
Ben Wiles – had a very quiet night 5
Leo Castledine – scored the goal and had something about him 7
Joe Taylor – a pedestrian presence at centre-forward 5
Substitutes:
Marcus Harness (for Castledine, 65) – unable to spark his team, but was at the wrong end to see the ball 5
Dion Charles (for Taylor, 65) – see above 5
Mickel Miller (for Wiles, 74) – ditto 5
Sean Roughan (for Roosken, 82) – N/A
Not used: Goodman, Sorensen, Vost.