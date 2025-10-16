Huddersfield Town could have no complaints about their crushing 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Lee Nicholls – made a couple of saves to keep the result in doubt until stoppage time 7

Lynden Gooch – got stuck in especially during the first half, but a corner hit straight out late on summed up his team's malaise 5

Josh Feeney – looked a quality defender when Huddersfield were keeping the Trotters at bay 7

Joe Low – a mixed bag from the centre-back 6

Ruben Roosken – the man in the mask looked the most likely man to make something for Huddersfield before they stopped playing at half-time 7

David Kasumu – high on energy, low on quality 5

OUTLET: Ruben Roosken (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Ryan Ledson – unable to get a grip on the game 5

Alfie May – a lively presence on the left, but he was unable to find the net 7

Ben Wiles – had a very quiet night 5

Leo Castledine – scored the goal and had something about him 7

PEDESTRIAN: Joe Taylor (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Joe Taylor – a pedestrian presence at centre-forward 5

Substitutes:

Marcus Harness (for Castledine, 65) – unable to spark his team, but was at the wrong end to see the ball 5

Dion Charles (for Taylor, 65) – see above 5

Mickel Miller (for Wiles, 74) – ditto 5

Sean Roughan (for Roosken, 82) – N/A