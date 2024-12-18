Huddersfield Town team news: Weekend injuries not as bad as first feared

Lasse Sorensen is set to miss Huddersfield Town's Friday night game at Cambridge United, but the relief is that his injury is not as bad as first feared. The problem David Kasumu felt on Saturday was also not as bad as the player initially worried.

Sorensen only made his return from a hamstring injury last week, with substitute appearances against Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City, but felt a problem there at the end of Saturday's 2-2 draw.

"I don't think he'll be ready for the weekend but it's positive news," said Duff. "He basically irritated a bit of scar tissue so he's not re-injured it, he's not re-pulled his hamstring, which is the fear.

"It will keep him out for a little bit of time but it's not going to be a seven- or eight-week one like last time. Good news on that one.

"Part of it is him learning his own body as well, he's never been injured before.

"As you get older you get an idea but we went through the numbers did we put him in too soon? No, it was just a different sensation for him. He wasn't confident with it because he doesn't know.

"But the most pleasing part is he hasn't re-injured it.

"With the amount of games coming up and the position he plays (wing-back), we want as many players as possible."

Kasumu also had a problem against the Imps.

"It was a dead leg in the back of his hamstring but because of the sensation he thought he'd pulled his hamstring because it felt almost like a banging," said Duff.

"That's just a dead leg and a good job, really, because we are light in that area of the pitch."

As a collective, the Terriers have been hoping to shake off a sickness bug but having been without Tom Lees on Saturday, and with Matty Pearson forced off, Duff is hopeful they might be coming out of it.

"It's been going through," he said. "It's strange because they normally last for a week but we've seemed to have one or two for three or four weeks now.

"Leesy is back in, Matty Pearson didn't feel too well during the game, there's been some staff members with it as well. We've had a couple missing this week but hopefully they should be back by the back end of the week and we should be okay."

There are no other injuries, although he did warn: "It's that time of year where if the phone goes at 10 and it's the physio, you know it's bad news. But hopefully everyone gets through it and the sickness doesn't affect the numbers.