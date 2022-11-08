The transfer latest from Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship

Huddersfield Town are set to travel to the English capital for their penultimate match before the World Cup this evening. The Terriers will face QPR in the Championship before hosting Swansea City at the weekend.

Town have endured a tricky run since appointing Mark Fotheringham as their new manager in September. The 39-year-old has led his side to two victories, five defeats and two draws since his arrival and have slipped even further down in the Championship - five points adrift at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, QPR sit much more comfortably in fifth place as they look to secure a spot in the Premier League next year.

However, since Michael Beale was offered the Wolves job and turned them down last month, the London club have since picked up only one win from four and suffered a home defeat to relegation candidates West Brom last time out. Huddersfield will be eager to replicate the Baggies success and close the gap on themselves and 23rd place Wigan Athletic.

Here is today’s transfer news...

BLACKBURN ROVERS MOVE FOR BLACK CATS STRIKER 'UNLIKELY'

Blackburn Rovers are looking increasingly unlikely to move for Sunderland's Ross Stewart in January after Ben Brereton Diaz confirmed he would remain at the club until the end of the season. The Lancashire outfit were reportedly only looking to sign the forward if Brereton Diaz left in the upcoming transfer window. (Alan Nixon)

BORO 'TARGET' MAN UTD YOUNGSTER

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is already turning to his former club Man United for transfers and it said to be targeting teenager Zidane Iqbal, who made his debut for the senior side in the Champions League last season. The midfielder has two international caps for Iraq to his name. (Football League World)

HATTERS 'WEIGHING UP' MOVE FOR MOTHERWELL PROSPECT

Luton Town are said to be considering a bid for Motherwell defender Max Johnston after they sent scouts to watch him as he featured for loan side Cove Rangers on Friday. The 18-year-old defender has two assists in seven matches for the Scottish club. (Daily Record)

LEEDS UTD LINE UP £3M PLUS BID FOR BLUES STARLET

Leeds United are set to make a second bid for Birmingham City midfielder George Hall in January after they had a £3m offer rejected in the summer. The 18-year-old will be eyeing more game time after only starting five of his 17 appearances for the Blues. (Football Insider)

RAMS 'PLOTTING' MOVE FOR CARDIFF CITY ACE

Derby County are said to be targeting Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson with his contract set to expire next summer. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mark Hudson this season. (Alan Nixon)

WATFORD BOSS MAKES TRANSFER CLAIM

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed his side will 'definitely' recruit at least one or two players in January. The Croatian said: "What I have been told is that we are going to try to get quality players. Not too many because we don’t need too many, but one or two players, definitely.” (Watford Observer)

EX-PREMIER LEAGUE OWNER 'EYEING' CUT PRICE DEAL FOR COVENTRY CITY

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is planning to buy Coventry City in a cut-price deal after he was named as the preferred bidder of the CBS Arena. The 58-year-old was previously said to be interested in taking over Derby County earlier this year. (Daily Mail)

TERRIERS HANDED BOOST AMID JORDAN RHODES INTEREST

