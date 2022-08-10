Huddersfield Town's Championship rivals frustrated in attempt to sign released Terriers defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals are under a transfer embargo and every deal this window is to be reviewed by the EFL before it can be confirmed.

According to Berkshire Live, the deal to sign Sarr - who left Huddersfield at the end of his contract in June - was agreed 'several weeks ago.'

Manager Ince is confident Reading's head of football operations Mark Bowen will be able to work out the finer details soon but the ex-Premier League player expressed his unhappiness with the delay

"Hopefully next week," said Ince last weekend when asked when Sarr's deal could be completed.

"I'm getting frustrated as hell with that one. Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes have been immense for me but to have Sarr in there gives you that big presence.

"We're a big team when he [Sarr] is in there so hopefully next week. Mark Bowen is on to it and fingers crossed we can get him in."

The former Charlton Athletic player made 41 appearances and scored four goals in the 2020-21 Championship season in his first year at Huddersfield Town.

NABY SARR: Is set to join Huddersfield's Championship rivals Reading after leaving the Terriers at the end of last season. Picture: Getty Images.