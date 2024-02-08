It is hardly unusual for supporters to disagree on a player’s ability, their worth to the team or how much they would command in the transfer market. In modern football, how much money a player can command in a transfer window is arguably just important as their on-pitch contributions.

The total value of Huddersfield's squad fluctuated in the January window, as players came and players went. Four new faces were added to the senior squad, three of which penned permanent deals.

Bojan Radulovic, Radinio Balker and Rhys Healey all joined in permanent deals, while Alex Matos made a temporary switch from Chelsea. On the outgoings front, Rarmani Edmonds-Green was sold to Charlton Athletic and a total of five players were loaned out.