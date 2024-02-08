All Sections
Huddersfield Town's most valuable players - where Michal Helik, Jack Rudoni, Sorba Thomas and more rank

Huddersfield Town fans may well have varying opinions on players within the Terriers squad.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 8th Feb 2024

It is hardly unusual for supporters to disagree on a player’s ability, their worth to the team or how much they would command in the transfer market. In modern football, how much money a player can command in a transfer window is arguably just important as their on-pitch contributions.

The total value of Huddersfield's squad fluctuated in the January window, as players came and players went. Four new faces were added to the senior squad, three of which penned permanent deals.

Bojan Radulovic, Radinio Balker and Rhys Healey all joined in permanent deals, while Alex Matos made a temporary switch from Chelsea. On the outgoings front, Rarmani Edmonds-Green was sold to Charlton Athletic and a total of five players were loaned out.

With the window now shut, The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at the most valuable players in Huddersfield’s squad according to Transfermarkt data, excluding loanees.

Value: €450,000

1. 17. Brahima Diarra

Value: €450,000 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Value: €500,000

2. 16. Jaheim Headley

Value: €500,000 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Value: €500,000

3. 15. Kian Harratt

Value: €500,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €500,000

4. 14. Ollie Turton

Value: €500,000 Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

