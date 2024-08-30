Hull City 'agree' £4.5m deal to sign Luton Town and Oxford United transfer target
The 21-year-old spent last season away from Carrow Road, helping Portsmouth clinch promotion to the Championship as a loanee.
His exploits seemingly caught the attention of Norwich’s Championship rivals, as Luton Town and Oxford United have both been linked with the wideman.
However, it appears Hull have won the race for his signature in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.
According to the BBC, the Tigers have struck an agreement with the Canaries regarding the winger’s fee. Kamara is thought to have preferred a move to the MKM Stadium, suggesting late hiccups may be unlikely.
Kamara’s exit appeared inevitable when he handed in a transfer request to Norwich earlier this month. He now appears set to follow fellow wingers Christos Tzolis and Jonathan Rowe out of the door at Carrow Road.
The flanks have seemingly been a priority for Hull, who were also linked with Nottingham Forest’s Josh Bowler before he sealed a loan switch to Preston North End.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.