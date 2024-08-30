Hull City 'agree' £4.5m deal to sign Luton Town and Oxford United transfer target

Hull City have reportedly agreed a £4.5m deal to sign winger Abu Kamara from Norwich City.

The 21-year-old spent last season away from Carrow Road, helping Portsmouth clinch promotion to the Championship as a loanee.

His exploits seemingly caught the attention of Norwich’s Championship rivals, as Luton Town and Oxford United have both been linked with the wideman.

However, it appears Hull have won the race for his signature in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Abu Kamara spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Portsmouth.Abu Kamara spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Portsmouth.
Abu Kamara spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Portsmouth. | Warren Little/Getty Images

According to the BBC, the Tigers have struck an agreement with the Canaries regarding the winger’s fee. Kamara is thought to have preferred a move to the MKM Stadium, suggesting late hiccups may be unlikely.

Kamara’s exit appeared inevitable when he handed in a transfer request to Norwich earlier this month. He now appears set to follow fellow wingers Christos Tzolis and Jonathan Rowe out of the door at Carrow Road.

The flanks have seemingly been a priority for Hull, who were also linked with Nottingham Forest’s Josh Bowler before he sealed a loan switch to Preston North End.

