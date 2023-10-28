Hull City, Barnsley and Bradford City have all sent a young prospect into the non-league pyramid on loan.

Such moves are common at this time of year, when clubs below League Two can still strike deals for players.

Championship outfit Hull have sanctioned a temporary exit for midfielder Olly Green, who has joined National League side York City on a one-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old has captained the Tigers at both under-18 and under-23 level and will now be hoping to build on that experience with the Minstermen.

Hull City have allowed a young prospect to leave on loan. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

York boss Neal Ardley said: “Olly is the captain of the under-23s for Hull City and is a tenacious midfielder who loves to get on the ball and make the team play.

“He’s a very good character who drives for hard standards, and we hope he will bring some real quality into our midfield.”

One tier below York, National League North side Darlington have swooped to secure the services of Barnsley defender Charlie Winfield on a temporary basis.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Reds in August, registering an assist in the Carabao Cup against Tranmere Rovers.

He has joined the Quakers on a one-month deal.

Bradford City have also allowed an academy product to leave temporarily, sending goalkeeper Heath Richardson to Bradford (Park Avenue) of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Avenue were left in need of a goalkeeper when former Bantams stopper George Sykes-Kenworthy completed a move to York.