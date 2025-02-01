Hull City, Cardiff City and Aberdeen 'interested' in landing highly-rated defender

Hull City are reportedly among the clubs eyeing a swoop for Maccabi Tel Aviv defender Tyrese Asante.

The 22-year-old only made the move to Israel in the summer, sealing a switch from ADO Den Haag in his native Netherlands.

He has been a regular fixture for Maccabi this season, starring in domestic competitions and in the Europa League.

According to Sky Sports, he has attracted interest from the United Kingdom with a trio of clubs on his trail.

Tyrese Asante has impressed for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season.Tyrese Asante has impressed for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season.
Tyrese Asante has impressed for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. | MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

Hull are thought to be among them, with fellow Championship side Cardiff City also reported to be in the hunt.

Scottish outfit Aberdeen have also been credited with interest in the centre-back, who has been capped by the Netherlands at under-21 level.

Hull have been busy in the winter window and the signing of Asante would be yet another show of intent.

Hull City have enjoyed a busy winter window.Hull City have enjoyed a busy winter window.
Hull City have enjoyed a busy winter window. | George Wood/Getty Images

The Tigers may have enjoyed an active window but there is not a single defender among their seven new signings.

However, Asante has two-and-a-half years left on his contract and his club have the option to add a further year.

