After the club narrowly avoided relegation to League One last term, the need for improvement was clear for everyone to see.

In an effort to ensure there was change, Tigers owner Acun Ilicali replaced Ruben Selles with Sergej Jakirović.

A flurry of early signings were made before Hull were slapped with a three-window transfer embargo.

As it stands, the Tigers will not be able to pay a fee for a player until January 2027 and will have to make do with free transfers and loans.

Hull are confident their appeal will be successful, but face an agonising wait for the outcome to be confirmed.

Ilicali said: “There are zero issues between us and Aston Villa, in relation to both Louie Barry and Jaden Philogene arrangements, and we are very confident in our appeal case.

“The Fin Burns situation is actually quite simple. We intended to use proceeds of a player sale to settle this fee and as soon as the EFL told us this wasn’t possible - due to reasons not related to us, we made a direct payment immediately to end the matter.

“With regards to payments to suppliers, unfortunately, the club experienced a cash flow issue when it didn’t receive a £1.5m payment for a player which was intended to clear invoices from suppliers. I will cover this shortfall until we receive the funds we are owed and our team are in communication with all suppliers to rectify any outstanding issues as soon as possible.

“When I spoke with our fans last week, I told them the club is losing money and I am supporting when required. The club will always have my full backing whenever it needs it.”

With Hull currently under an embargo, here are 21 free agents the Tigers could target ahead of the 2025/26 season.

1 . Mason Holgate After a decade on the books at Everton, the former Barnsley and Sheffield United centre-back is unattached. The Jamaica international can also operate at right-back. | Warren Little/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Harry Toffolo The experienced left-back, who is formerly of Huddersfield Town, has left Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Cairney The former Hull City playmaker has seen his Fulham contract expire. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images Photo Sales