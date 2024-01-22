Hull City are reportedly in discussions with Luton Town over Leeds United and Cardiff City-linked defender Ryan Giles.

The attacking full-back has not seen a huge amount of action in the Premier League this season, making just five starts. His lack of minutes appears to have put him in the shop window, as he has been linked with a host of Championship clubs.

Leeds and Cardiff have both been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, who Hull are now said to be in discussions with Luton over. According to Hull Live, Giles has been identified as a key target for the Tigers and talks have taken place.

Hull have shown plenty of ambition already in the current window, landing Billy Sharp, Fabio Carvalho and Ivor Pandur.

Hull City, Leeds United and Cardiff City have all been linked with Luton Town's Ryan Giles. Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The addition of Giles to their squad would be yet another statement of intent and would also strengthen an area Hull are not blessed with depth in. Academy product Matty Jacob has impressed at left-back since making his debut on New Year’s Day, although faces little competition.

Giles is no stranger to Yorkshire either, having had loan spells at Rotherham United and Middlesbrough while on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers.